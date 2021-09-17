Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spur says recovery is steady as loyal patrons shift to takeaways

A strong second half has helped the group grow overall revenue and profit in its year to end-June, with RocoMama’s the standout performer

17 September 2021 - 13:43 Karl Gernetzky

Restaurant group Spur, the owner of RocoMamas, the Hussar Grill and John Dory’s, has managed to eke out some sales growth in its year to end-June, saying customer loyalty and a shift to takeaways provided a jolt as the industry battles ongoing pandemic restrictions.

Franchised restaurant sales grew 1%, or by R60m, in the year to end-June, Spur said on Friday, rising more than two thirds in the second half, off a lowered base, given the industry was battered by a total prohibition on sit-down trade in March 2020...

