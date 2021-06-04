Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How Spur has expanded its offering

Spur CEO Val Nichas talks to Business Day TV about how the restaurant chain is expanding its offering

04 June 2021 - 08:11 Business Day TV
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES
Picture: SUNDAY TIMES

Spur is expanding its offering. The restaurant chain has been badly affected by lockdown measures that kept consumers out of restaurants and is has opened its first drive-through restaurant to broaden its appeal.

Business Day TV’s Bronwyn Seaborne spoke to CEO Val Nichas for more insight.

