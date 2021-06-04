News Leader
WATCH: How Spur has expanded its offering
Spur CEO Val Nichas talks to Business Day TV about how the restaurant chain is expanding its offering
04 June 2021 - 08:11
Spur is expanding its offering. The restaurant chain has been badly affected by lockdown measures that kept consumers out of restaurants and is has opened its first drive-through restaurant to broaden its appeal.
Business Day TV’s Bronwyn Seaborne spoke to CEO Val Nichas for more insight.
Spur CEO Val Nichas talks to Business Day TV about how the restaurant chain is expanding its offering
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.