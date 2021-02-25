Companies / Retail & Consumer retail Woolworths invests in athleisure and plans to improve local clothing First-half results to December 27 show turnover up 5.8% to R39.6bn, with almost half coming from star performer Woolworths Food BL PREMIUM

Retailer Woolworths is cutting back on the wide range of clothing it offers, reducing its formal wear, expanding its casual “athleisure” clothing and cutting store space as its fashion business continues to lag behind the market.

The retail group’s first-half results to December 27 showed turnover rose 5.8% to R39.6bn, with almost half coming from star performer Woolworths Food, whose turnover grew 12.1%...