Foschini owner says it will not be paying rent
Retailers in a fix about how to get money to pay for their premises when shopping is severely restricted
30 March 2020 - 19:55
TFG, the owner of Foschini, Sportscene, Markhams and @Home stores, says it will not pay rent for its stores at the end of April because of the lockdown.
The head of TFG property, Brad Rothenburg, said the group took legal advice before suspending payment.
