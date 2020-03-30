Companies / Retail & Consumer Foschini owner says it will not be paying rent Retailers in a fix about how to get money to pay for their premises when shopping is severely restricted BL PREMIUM

TFG, the owner of Foschini, Sportscene, Markhams and @Home stores, says it will not pay rent for its stores at the end of April because of the lockdown.

The head of TFG property, Brad Rothenburg, said the group took legal advice before suspending payment.