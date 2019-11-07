TFG pins hopes on Black Friday sales amid sour SA sentiment

Clothing retailer TFG, whose brands include American Swiss, Foschini and Markham, said on Thursday it was cautious in its expectations about the second half of its year, as conditions tighten due to SA's zero-growth environment.

The company is looking to Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas trade to boost its results in SA, as high unemployment persists and the threat of a credit-rating downgrade looms. However, it warned that it was coming off a high base from the prior comparative period.

The group said on Thursday that headline earnings per share rose 3% to 526.7c in its year to end-September, with group revenue rising 6.3% to R18.6bn.

TFG Africa grew turnover 6.4%, with comparable store turnover growth of 4.6%. TFG London saw turnover growth of only 0.1% growth in pound terms. This was largely due to the performance of its House of Fraser brand, the group said, adding that the UK was a particularly tough environment where Brexit-related uncertainty continues.

The company upped its interim dividend 1.5% to 335c, with operating profit before finance costs rising 5.6% to R2.3bn.

In its six months to end-September, credit turnover growth contracted 0.5%, due to prudent credit risk policies and restricted approval rates. This was due both to SA's subdued economy, as well as the pending implementation of the Debt Intervention Bill, the group said.

The bill will result in payments of overindebted consumers being suspended, in part or full, for as long as two years, or even cancelled if they remained financially distressed.

TFG's share price was up 1.35% to R173.96 in afternoon trade on Thursday, having risen 4.7% so far in 2019. This compares favourably to a 16.3% fall in the JSE's general retail index in the year to date.

