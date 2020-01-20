Companies / Retail & Consumer TFG a rare success story of SA companies Down Under BL PREMIUM

TFG seems to have avoided costly blunders SA companies make in Australia as the owner of Sportscene and Foschini outlets says sales growth at its stores Down Under defy its own expectations.

The biggest reseller of Nike and Adidas products in SA reported the fastest sales growth among its three main divisions in the nine months to end-December in Australia, where it entered the market with the acquisition of Retail Apparel Group (RAG) — a menswear chain bought for almost R3bn in 2017 and renamed TFG Australia.