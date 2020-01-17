TFG seems to break the ‘Australian curse’
The fashion retailer has excelled Down Under, with an 11% revenue increase in Australia, attributed largely to using local, experienced managers
17 January 2020 - 12:18
TFG, which has brands that include The Fix, Sportscene and Foschini, seems to have broken the Australian curse by excelling Down Under while other SA retailers, such as Woolworths and Pick n Pay, have had a terrible time in that country. Woolworths’ R21bn investment has lost half its value while Pick n Pay exited a decade ago.
TFG has released its trading update for the nine months ending December 2019 and boasts an 11% revenue increase in Australia, saying its Australian sales “continue to exceed expectations”.
