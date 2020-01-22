TFG appoints Colin Coleman to its board

Retailer TFG said on Wednesday that it has appointed former CEO of Goldman Sachs Sub-Saharan Africa Colin Coleman to its board as an independent non-executive director.

Coleman resigned from Goldman Sachs at the end of 2019 after almost 20 years in the position, having been appointed as a partner at the bank in 2010.

He said at the time that he would take up a position at Yale University in the US, but would still split his time between that country and SA.

Coleman currently serves on the steering committee of the CEO Initiative, and is also co-chair of the Youth Employment Service (YES), TFG said on Wednesday.

Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, he also served in executive roles for both Standard Bank and JPMorgan.

Colin was named one of the World Economic Forum’s “global leaders for tomorrow”, according to the TFG statement.

He was also a recipient of Harvard Business School’s Business Statesman Award on behalf of the consultative business movement in 1994, and was named one of Euromoney’s world top 10 “financing leaders for the 21st century” in 2010.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za