Companies / Retail & Consumer

Steinhoff board survives bruising AGM in Amsterdam

Shareholders vote to retain directors but investors hammer Deloitte over its failure to detect alleged fraud

23 April 2018 - 05:42 ANN CROTTY AND ROB ROSE
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

Steinhoff’s board survived a bruising annual meeting in Amsterdam on Friday though a protest vote against two directors by the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) nearly torpedoed its plan to put a "restructuring plan" to lenders in May.

The meeting, the first since revelations of widespread fraud in December caused the share price to plunge 94%, was seen as a pivotal test of whether the board still had the confidence of investors. It came after chairwoman Heather Sonn held weeks of meetings with the company’s largest investors to maintain their support.

Yet the vote for some resolutions was still close — far closer than at most AGMs.

Steve Booysen, the former CEO of Absa who is now chairman of Steinhoff’s audit and risk committee, received only 56% approval, while Angela Kruger-Steinhoff, daughter of founder Bruno Steinhoff, got only 59.3%. Sonn herself saw 19.9% of investors vote against her.

It is understood that the PIC, which owns 8.4% of Steinhoff, supported Sonn, but voted against Booysen and Kruger-Steinhoff.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link below to go to the full article: Steinhoff board intact after AGM pummelling

If you would like to subscribe  to BusinessLIVE Premium to read the full story, please click here to subscribe.  

Steinhoff investor losses not our fault, Absa says

Absa’s mandate did not include compiling or reviewing the financial statements of Steinhoff SA, says Phumza Macanda
Companies
3 days ago

ANN CROTTY: Name and shame Steinhoff deal makers

Big-money deal makers ran the show at Steinhoff
Opinion
4 days ago

Fedusa wants Steve Booysen to leave the Steinhoff board

The Federation of Unions of SA has called for the Steinhoff audit committee chairman to resign over the scandal that torpedoed the retailer’s ...
Companies
2 days ago

Steinhoff investors in the dark

Lack of hard financial details from AGM frustrates shareholders
Business
1 day ago

‘Pattern of transactions’ led to overstating profit and asset values, Steinhoff says

Steinhoff wants to uncover the truth and prosecute wrong-doing, chair Heather Sonn said at the Steinhoff AGM in Amsterdam
Companies
2 days ago

SA rules might have averted Steinhoff crisis

Less scrutiny of execs under German system, says Mervyn King
Business
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Jimmy Manyi settles Gupta debt 'in full' to save ...
Companies / Energy
2.
Tension at Steinhoff AGM as shareholders’ ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Construction stops on N3 outside Durban as ...
Companies / Industrials
4.
South32 to spin off coal business
Companies / Mining
5.
More companies in Africa are taking to the cloud
Companies

Related Articles

Steinhoff investor losses not our fault, Absa says
Companies / Financial Services

ANN CROTTY: Name and shame Steinhoff deal makers
Opinion / Boardroom Tails

Fedusa wants Steve Booysen to leave the Steinhoff board
Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Dutch investors go after Steinhoff banks
Companies / Financial Services

Relish the prospect of investors 1 — bigwigs 0
Companies

GIULIETTA TALEVI: Shareholder activists confident of getting Steinhoff to ...
Opinion / Columnists

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.