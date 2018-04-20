Companies / Financial Services

WATCH: Dutch investors go after Steinhoff banks

20 April 2018 - 09:14 Business Day TV
Picture: TIMESLIVE

The Dutch Investors’ Association (VEB) is gunning for Absa, Barclays and Commerzbank.

Business Day reported that VEB, which launched legal proceedings against Steinhoff International in January, has notified the three banks involved in Steinhoff’s Frankfurt listing that it is holding them liable for damages incurred by Steinhoff shareholders.

VEB’s head of European relations, Armand Kersten, spoke to Business Day TV about the rationale behind the planned action.

Steinhoff: VEB to hold banks liable for losses

Dutch Investors’ Association guns for Absa, Barclays and Commerzbank in a claim stemming from Steinhoff’s Frankfurt listing
Steinhoff investor losses not our fault, Absa says

Absa’s mandate did not include compiling or reviewing the financial statements of Steinhoff SA, says Phumza Macanda
GIULIETTA TALEVI: Shareholder activists confident of getting Steinhoff to negotiate

Business Day asked European shareholder activist outfit VEB’s head of relations, Armand Kersten: why go after the banks at all?
FT COLUMN: The crises engulfing Jared Kushner

If Donald Trump were another president, his son-in-law would no longer be in the White House, writes Edward Luce
Dutch investors gun for Deloitte over Steinhoff

VEB wanted to know why Deloitte had been unable to prevent the multibillion euro fraud
