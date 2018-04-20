WATCH: Dutch investors go after Steinhoff banks

The Dutch Investors’ Association (VEB) is gunning for Absa, Barclays and Commerzbank.

Business Day reported that VEB, which launched legal proceedings against Steinhoff International in January, has notified the three banks involved in Steinhoff’s Frankfurt listing that it is holding them liable for damages incurred by Steinhoff shareholders.

VEB’s head of European relations, Armand Kersten, spoke to Business Day TV about the rationale behind the planned action.