The Federation of Unions of SA (Fedusa) on Friday demanded that Steinhoff audit committee chairman Steve Booysen resign over the corporate scandal that torpedoed the global retailer’s share price.

Fedusa general-secretary Dennis George said: "We hope and demand that the board will resign."

He was speaking in Cape Town‚ where a picket is being held to coincide with the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) that is being held in the Netherlands. The AGM was scheduled to be live streamed at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC). The union is picketing outside the centre.

"For us the most important thing is for stakeholders to raise … objections to what happened at Steinhoff‚" George said.

Fedusa said in a statement that it would take up the issue of the appointment of a new board following the discovery of accounting irregularities at Steinhoff in 2017.

Fedusa said the "95% wiped off [Steinhoff’s] share value‚ [was] made up mostly of public servants’ pensions".

In a letter to Steinhoff’s acting chairwoman, Heather Sonn‚ Fedusa demanded that Booysen and other directors "do the honourable thing and fall on their own swords".