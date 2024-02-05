Vukile’s tenants report brisk sales in December
Fashion trade led the way, with women’s wear surging 14.5% in December
05 February 2024 - 10:46
Specialist retail real-estate investment trust Vukile reported fairly brisk sales during the festive period in December compared with November, in its SA portfolio, suggesting that sales associated with Black Friday deals had lost momentum.
Trading densities rose 8% in December year on year, led primarily by township centres (+13%), followed by rural shopping centres (+7.2%) and then urban shopping centres (+4.5%)...
