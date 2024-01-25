Time to buy Reits?
Listed property seems to finally be back in favour but the sector’s rebound is likely to be bumpy
25 January 2024 - 05:00
After three years of going nowhere, the real estate investment trust (Reit) sector has staged a surprise comeback in recent months.
In fact, the mini rally in property share prices late last year meant that the sector pipped other major asset classes to the post in 2023 with a total return of 10.1% (see table). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.