WATCH: SA listed property sector on track for recovery

Business Day TV talks to Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara

29 January 2024 - 20:36
Picture: 123RF
SA’s property sector appears to be staging a recovery. The listed property index has gained 2.4% in the year-to-date, and with the prospect of interest rate cuts this year analysts are expecting more gains in 2024. Business Day TV assessed the health of the property industry with Stanlib property analyst Ahmed Motara.

