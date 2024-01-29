ArcelorMittal opens door to saving thousands of jobs
Group is considering reversing its decision to close long steel operations after stakeholder appeals
29 January 2024 - 20:31
ArcelorMittal SA (Amsa) is seriously considering reversing its decision to close its long steel operations, potentially giving a lifeline to thousands of workers whose jobs are on the line.
The steel major sent shock waves to the economies of Newcastle in KwaZulu-Natal and Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng last year when it announced plans to mothball its long steel units...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.