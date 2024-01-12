Admyt makes parking simpler and swifter

The Admyt service is designed to make parking less of hassle at corporate parks and shopping malls. Picture: SUPPLIED
A local company has been marketing a ticket and cashless-less parking solution since 2015.
Known as Admyt, which is a play on the word “Admit” for access, according to information from admyt.com the system uses licence plate recognition software and smartphone technology to seamlessly open the boom and process payment, without the need for paper tickets, queues or cash.
It’s similar to highway e-toll gantries but for office parks, residential centres and shopping malls. Admyt is a SA company founded in 2015 by Jordan Wainer.
With an Admyt profile created, the website says you can park seamlessly at any of the locations already integrated with the system. These include 22 local office parks and 34 retail malls.
A blue Admyt “a” or the blue logo identifies the system is integrated, you can use a QR code system to log into your Admyt account on your smartphone. Scan the QR code and let yourself in and out of the property you’re visiting.
At office or retail shops the Admyt cameras read your licence plate and automatically open for you. On exit the same applies, then you get billed for the parking session. Should your mobile device battery die, the gates will still recognise you and notify your account.
Admyt is already integrated into some of the popular retail spaces in the country such as the Mall of Africa in Midrand, the Leonardo in Sandton and the V&A Waterfront in the Western Cape.
All your parking history is available from your dashboard to monitor where you’ve been, how long you stayed and how much you were charged. The system also has the ability to download the history in the form of invoices should you need to claim this expense for work.
Part of the registration process on Admyt is a payment section. Subscribers choose a prepaid option (could be any amount you want) then load up credit one-off and then top up over time as your parking credit is used up, or an internet enabled bank card. All credit card payments are made through the PayU payment service
The outfit says it continues to work on innovative features such as a digital bollard designed to block off individual parking spots and create valet parking without the cost of traditional valet solutions.
And in the long term it plans to use local experience to expand the service beyond the country’s borders.
