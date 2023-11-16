Companies / Property

WATCH: Emira’s distributable earnings take a knock

Business Day TV talks to Emira CEO Geoff Jennett

16 November 2023 - 20:43
Geoff Jennett, Emira Property Fund CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
Emira Property Fund has been hit by a triple whammy. During the interim period, the property company had to deal with the aftermath of the sale of Enyuka Property Fund, high interest rates and downbeat income from its US investments. This resulted in an 18% decline in distributable earnings.

Business Day TV unpacked the numbers with Emira CEO Geoff Jennett.

