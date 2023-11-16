NEC XON lands new satellite deal with France’s Eutelsat
Eutelsat OneWeb plans to bring low Earth orbiting connectivity to Sub-Saharan Africa
16 November 2023 - 20:27
Midrand-based NEC XON has signed a distribution agreement with France’s Eutelsat to offer services through its low-orbiting satellites, which use the same technology as Elon Musk’s Starlink.
Internet connectivity in rural areas and outside big centres such as Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban remains limited, and building networking infrastructure in underserved areas is costly...
