Spear launches R400m industrial development in George
The development will comprise warehousing, cold storage, distribution and other light industrial facilities
05 September 2023 - 17:58
Western Cape-focused Spear Reit has launched a R400m light industrial property development in George.
Measuring 30,000m2 across nine sites, GTX Park situated within the Airport Business Park precinct will be developed over five years...
