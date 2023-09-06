Greater Durban gets a R1.9bn industrial park
Project will create jobs and boost eThekwini region’s economic output
06 September 2023 - 19:48
Giba Business Estate, the R1.9bn project that broke ground in August, is the largest light industrial and logistics development in Durban’s outer west region in more than three years.
The development marks the opening up of new land for industrial development that was until recently zoned agricultural. ..
