Equites raises R750m in debt capital market

JSE-listed Equites Property Fund has raised R750m in SA’s debt capital market in a public auction of senior unsecured floating rate notes maturing in June 2026 and June 2028.
Warren Douglas, treasurer and head of risk management at Equites, said the company, which continues to be a regular issuer in debt markets, issued R300m in a 2.75-year note at a 129 basis points margin and R400m in a 4.75-year note at a 139 basis points margin on September 5...
