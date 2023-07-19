Octodec expands healthcare offering in Tshwane
The fund is converting one of its vacant office blocks to cater for growing demand for medical facilities in Tshwane
19 July 2023 - 16:53
Octodec Investments, the largest single owner of properties in the Johannesburg and Tshwane CBDs, will spend about R70m redeveloping an office block to HealthConnect Medical Centre — a medical facility in the capital city.
Situated at the corner of Sisulu and Francis Baard Street, the building was previously used for archiving purposes and has been vacant for years, while the retail component on the ground floor is fully let...
