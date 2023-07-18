SA Corporate merger with Indluplace creates group with R20bn portfolio
18 July 2023 - 10:33
UPDATED 18 July 2023 - 19:24
SA Corporate’s acquisition of Indluplace has created a group with a property portfolio of nearly R20bn, with the former hoping to achieve the mass the latter has failed to since listing on the JSE in 2015.
The two companies on Tuesday said Indluplace received approval for its takeover by fellow JSE-listed real estate investment trust (Reit) SA Corporate Real Estate and will make its last payment to shareholders at end-July...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now