Commercial property owners want clarity on Ramokgopa’s authority

‘Someone has been appointed and yet there is no expediting of a decision on what their role is,’ says Sapoa president Malose Kekana

17 May 2023 - 19:37 Denise Mhlanga

The SA Property Owners Association (Sapoa) has slammed the government for its lack of follow through and execution regarding the minister of electricity’s role at Eskom and the energy crisis.

Since appointing Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister of electricity three months ago, President Cyril Ramaphosa is yet to clarify Ramokgopa’s functions and powers (https://www.businesslive.co.za/bd/politics/2023-05-10-ministers-in-the-presidency-equipped-with-powers-except-for-ramokgopa/) with regards to Eskom and its plan to end load-shedding...

