This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

RMB delivers Distell's merger with Heineken and Namibia Breweries

Companies / Property

Investec’s generators to power Sandton traffic lights during power cuts

The financial services group partners with the JRA and Sandton Central Management District to keep key intersections running when load-shedding hits

BL Premium - Unlocked by RMB
03 May 2023 - 19:44 Denise Mhlanga
Investec powers Grayston Drive and Rivonia Road, and Grayston Drive and West Road South during load-shedding. Picture: SUPPLIED
Investec powers Grayston Drive and Rivonia Road, and Grayston Drive and West Road South during load-shedding. Picture: SUPPLIED

Financial services group and property owner Investec will use its generator resources from its Sandton building to provide continuous operation of traffic lights to alleviate congestion at the intersections of Grayston Drive and Rivonia Road, and Grayston Drive and West Road South.

Investec is the first property owner to partner with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) and the Sandton Central Management District in a new initiative that will enable traffic lights at major Sandton intersections to operate during load-shedding using generator power sourced from adjacent buildings.

Founded by property owners, the Sandton Central Management District manages the public space bound by Sandton Drive, Katherine Street into Wierda Road East and West, West Street, along Rivonia Road and including Grayston Drive.

The JRA is responsible for redesigning the signal wiring to allow for a secondary power connection to the nearest adjacent property.

Participating property owners facilitate the necessary connection to their own backup power system, whether solar, generator or UPS, so traffic lights can function when load-shedding kicks in.

According to the JRA, powering traffic lights at intersections requires 300W-500W of power — equivalent to powering a laptop.

“We view this initiative as corporate social responsibility [CSI] — a minor fraction of what we use at any given time, and it’s not a material cost to our business given how much is required to power an intersection,” said Investec Group COO Stuart Spencer.

Spencer said the group invested R45,000 to facilitate the connection from their generators to these intersections.

The Investec building on the corner of Grayston and Rivonia Roads measures about 68,000m2 of office space excluding parking, and houses about 4,000 staff members.

“Our monthly diesel spend is about R2m, and the challenge is that our electricity bill is not reducing,” said Spencer.

From left to right: Daniel Nyamazane, JRA board member; Stuart Spencer, Investec Group COO, Elaine Jack; District Improvement manager of Sandton Central Management District; Kenny Kunene, councillor; Charles Cilliers, JRA board chair; and Louis Nel, acting JRA CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED
From left to right: Daniel Nyamazane, JRA board member; Stuart Spencer, Investec Group COO, Elaine Jack; District Improvement manager of Sandton Central Management District; Kenny Kunene, councillor; Charles Cilliers, JRA board chair; and Louis Nel, acting JRA CEO. Picture: SUPPLIED

In 2020 the City of Joburg changed the traffic lights to light emitting diodes (LEDs), which use very little electricity and are more efficient than incandescent light bulbs.

The city continues to invest in technology and find innovative ways to improve efficiencies, said Sipho Nhlapo, acting HOD for mobility and freight at the JRA.

Nhlapo said interested businesses in the Sandton area include Blue Label Telecoms, Gold Fields and Nedbank.

“This initiative isn’t about Sandton; we would like to see about 2,020 intersections in the city function during load-shedding through partnerships such as this one,” said Nhlapo.

Member of the mayoral committee (MMC) in the City of Joburg, councillor Kenny Kunene, said the government cannot achieve much on its own, hence partnerships with the private sector are critical to good governance.

He said business is always prepared to assist the government, but has lost confidence in the public sector’s ability to execute on its mandate with financial resources not being used as intended.

“When we come up with initiatives of this nature, businesses are ready to help — hence we’ll never ask for money from the sector, but infrastructure and resources to help us roll out various projects such as this one,” said Kunene.

Elaine Jack, district improvement manager of Sandton Central Management District, said this project will give much-needed relief to motorists and ensure Sandton’s roads are safer for everyone.

mhlangad@businesslive.co.za

ALSO READ

Q&A: Equites CEO Andrea Taverna-Turisan on growth in the logistics sector

With demand for logistics assets outstripping supply, Equites remains focused on delivering returns.
Companies
5 days ago

Sun International unveils R2.5bn mixed-use lifestyle estate in Ekurhuleni

The project being developed on vacant land at Carnival City Casino will create more than 10,000 jobs
Companies
1 week ago

SA office vacancies peak at highs last recorded in 2003

Since 2019 vacant space has increased by more than 1-million square metres
Companies
1 week ago

Investment portfolios should reflect a changing world

Preparedness is not about forecasting, but about remaining relevant, Adrian Saville advises
Companies
1 week ago

Strong interest as Rebosis starts to register assets for sale

Independent creditors representing 100% voting interest favour amended business rescue plan
Companies
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Allan Gray cautions investors on risk of JSE’s ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Liquidators of SA bitcoin Ponzi scheme swamped ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
New Gold Fields foray will create entry point ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Metair’s executive flight intensifies
Companies / Industrials
5.
Implats battles power cuts in SA and Zimbabwe
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

Astral Foods warns of big drop in profit

Companies / Industrials

Outages intensify; five Eskom CEO candidates shortlisted

News

NEVA MAKGETLA: SA can’t turn back the clock on national power system

Opinion / Columnists

EDITORIAL: No escaping the consequences this winter

Opinion / Editorials

Implats battles power cuts in SA and Zimbabwe

Companies / Mining

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.