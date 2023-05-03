Accelerate Property Fund announces new CFO

Metal is steady while investors focus on the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision due later in the day
Marelise de Lange will replace Pieter Grobler who served on an interim basis from April
Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Accelerate Property Fund has appointed Delta Property Fund’s Marelise de Lange as its new CFO.
She will replace Pieter Grobler who served on an interim basis from April after Dimitri Kyriakides retired at the end of March.
“The board congratulates Marelise on her appointment and looks forward to her contribution to the company,” the company, valued at R1.26bn on the JSE, said.
Accelerate owns assets including Fourways Mall, Cedar Square and Citibank offices in Johannesburg.
De Lange, who is a chartered accountant with more than 10 years of experience, will take over from August 1.
Delta Property Fund confirmed De Lange’s resignation in a separate statement on Wednesday, adding that her last day at the company will be on July 25.
“The board wishes to express its appreciation to Marelise for her significant contribution during her tenure at the company and wishes her well in her future endeavours,” it said.
She previously also worked at fellow JSE-listed companies Texton Property Fund and Rebosis Property Fund.
gousn@businesslive.co.za
