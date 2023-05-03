This Premium article is unlocked by RMB

Companies / Property

Accelerate Property Fund announces new CFO

Marelise de Lange will replace Pieter Grobler who served on an interim basis from April

03 May 2023 - 10:29 Nico Gous
Marelise de Lange. Picture: SUPPLIED
Marelise de Lange. Picture: SUPPLIED

Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Accelerate Property Fund has appointed Delta Property Fund’s Marelise de Lange as its new CFO.

She will replace Pieter Grobler who served on an interim basis from April after Dimitri Kyriakides retired at the end of March.

“The board congratulates Marelise on her appointment and looks forward to her contribution to the company,” the company, valued at R1.26bn on the JSE, said.

Accelerate owns assets including Fourways Mall, Cedar Square and Citibank offices in Johannesburg.

De Lange, who is a chartered accountant with more than 10 years of experience, will take over from August 1.

Delta Property Fund confirmed De Lange’s resignation in a separate statement on Wednesday, adding that her last day at the company will be on July 25.

“The board wishes to express its appreciation to Marelise for her significant contribution during her tenure at the company and wishes her well in her future endeavours,” it said.

She previously also worked at fellow JSE-listed companies Texton Property Fund and Rebosis Property Fund.

gousn@businesslive.co.za

Accelerate to sell motor retail building in Fourways for R80m

Proceeds will repay debt and be reinvested into the portfolio
Companies
2 months ago

Accelerate reports weaker results after sale of European assets

Distributable income drops by more than 18% but Reit manages to hack away at debt
Companies
4 months ago

Accelerate selling R763m in industrial assets to reduce debt

The sale of its four remaining industrial assets is under way as Reit moves from noncore activities
Companies
10 months ago

Accelerate sells Leaping Frog centre in Fourways for R130m

The shopping centre will be sold at a 7.1% discount, with Accelerate citing redevelopment costs and a desire to reduce its debt pile
Companies
1 year ago

Accelerate gets a break as lenders agree to rollover

Property group gets an 18-month extension on debt due in September 2022, greatly reducing its short-term obligations
Companies
1 year ago

