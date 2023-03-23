Load-shedding at Resilient malls weigh on retail sales growth

Business Day TV speaks to Kearabilwe Nonyana from EA Capital
Americans are realising that Russia's war has devastated Ukraine and is unwinnable
Deputy president says cabinet members must be accountable to parliament
Despite the DA‘s request for a mayoral election in Tshwane to be held on Friday, speaker Mncedi Ndzwanana has decided it will be next week
Additional diesel, air conditioning and electrical equipment maintenance costs approached R18m
Business Day TV speaks to Roelof Botha, adviser at Optimum Group
Clothing, footwear, textiles & leather chains appear to be less affected than fast-moving consumer goods ones, Stats SA’s January sales show
In testimony before Congress, Chew tries to play down concerns over data collection and privacy but legislators remain hostile
Sebastian Coe says decision based ‘on the overarching need to protect the female category’
This perfect device for the music connoisseur who values style and portability
JSE-listed and retail-focused Resilient Reit recorded retail sales growth of 9.4% for the period ended December, driven by the rightsizing of tenant stores, relocations and other tenant-focused initiatives.
However, Resilient did not reap the full benefits of the strong trading performance during the reporting period as a result of increased costs associated with load-shedding...
