Companies / Property

Load-shedding at Resilient malls weigh on retail sales growth

Additional diesel, air conditioning and electrical equipment maintenance costs approached R18m

BL Premium
23 March 2023 - 20:55 Denise Mhlanga

JSE-listed and retail-focused Resilient Reit recorded retail sales growth of 9.4% for the period ended December, driven by the rightsizing of tenant stores, relocations and other tenant-focused initiatives.

However, Resilient did not reap the full benefits of the strong trading performance during the reporting period as a result of increased costs associated with load-shedding...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.