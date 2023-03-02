Money & Investing

REITS

A property pick for growth-starved punters

Shoppers and tenants return to Eastern European malls with a vengeance, pushing operating income to record highs

02 March 2023 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

Should South African investors, who have had something of an on-again, off-again relationship with Eastern Europe, still be exposed to the region’s real estate market?

It certainly seems so, given the stellar set of results released last week by Nepi Rockcastle — the largest mall owner in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) and the JSE’s biggest property stock, with a market cap of R66bn...

