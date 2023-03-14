Companies / Property

Attacq declares interim dividend as rental income rises

BL Premium
14 March 2023 - 09:51 Nico Gous

Property group Attacq declared a dividend in its latest half-year results after skipping it in 2022 as its distributable income rose more than one quarter.

The interim dividend of 29c per share comes as the company, valued at R6.5bn on the JSE, saw its distributable income rise 27.2% to R253.2m, or 35.9c per share, as a result of higher rental income from newly completed developments and the existing portfolio, mobile operator Cell C settling its arrears in cash, and lower finance costs in the six months to end-December...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.