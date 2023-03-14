Some market participants are betting the sudden financial shock could cause the US Fed to pause interest-rate hikes
Basic income grant as envisaged by Institute for Economic Justice would be a cure worse than the disease itself
Finance MMC Dada Morero says the move by households and businesses to alternative sources of power will put the city’s finances under strain
Chief registrar in the office of the chief justice says the supposed court order Makwarela submitted was fake and it would refer the matter to the Hawks
The insurance and investment group declared a final dividend of 51 cents per share, taking the full dividend for the year to 76 cents
Farmers and other role players in the value chain feel the squeeze of power crisis and myriad other factors
SA’s economic decline requires thinking differently and prioritising alternative options to aid a recovery
The nuclear-powered submarine programme will start with a A$6bn investment to expand a major base and Australia’s submarine shipyards
It is Cricket SA, not the ICC, that has allowed the sparse and poorly timed schedule to prevail
Ballet, Afro-jazz, pop, or art? It’s all here
Property group Attacq declared a dividend in its latest half-year results after skipping it in 2022 as its distributable income rose more than one quarter.
The interim dividend of 29c per share comes as the company, valued at R6.5bn on the JSE, saw its distributable income rise 27.2% to R253.2m, or 35.9c per share, as a result of higher rental income from newly completed developments and the existing portfolio, mobile operator Cell C settling its arrears in cash, and lower finance costs in the six months to end-December...
Attacq declares interim dividend as rental income rises
Property group Attacq declared a dividend in its latest half-year results after skipping it in 2022 as its distributable income rose more than one quarter.
The interim dividend of 29c per share comes as the company, valued at R6.5bn on the JSE, saw its distributable income rise 27.2% to R253.2m, or 35.9c per share, as a result of higher rental income from newly completed developments and the existing portfolio, mobile operator Cell C settling its arrears in cash, and lower finance costs in the six months to end-December...
