With new store openings and a need for bigger and efficient distribution centres (DCs), SA’s big retailers, Pick n Pay and Shoprite, have teamed up with Equites Property Fund and Fortress Real Estate Investments to develop prime logistics facilities to optimise their supply chains.
In Gauteng, Pick n Pay and partner Fortress are developing a new distribution centre, Eastport, to consolidate the JSE-listed retailer’s Longmeadow distribution centre and three smaller facilities...
Pick n Pay and Shoprite say supply chain optimisation is key to store expansion
Retailers want to focus on their core business so they turn to real estate specialists for modern logistics and warehousing facilities
