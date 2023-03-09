Companies / Property

Hammerson’s loss improves as it narrows its focus

Sales recovered strongly as consumers shop less frequently but visit Hammerson’s destinations with more purpose

09 March 2023 - 16:57 Nico Gous

Hammerson, the UK-based owner of premium retail assets, narrowed its loss for the year as it sought to simplify and focus on its core portfolio on city centres over the last two years.

The company, valued at R28.8bn on the JSE, reported the loss attributable to shareholders narrowed 61.7% to £164.2m (R3.63bn) and the operating loss also improved by a similar margin to £101m in the 2022 financial year to end-December...

