Retail property fundamentals still strong in Central and Eastern Europe, says MAS Real Estate

With no financial support given to tenants during the period, rent collection rates were close to 100%

06 March 2023 - 15:38 Denise Mhlanga

MAS Real Estate, owner of shopping centres in Central and Eastern Europe, says it continues to benefit from the region’s high growth consumption which bodes well for its retail portfolio.

For the six months ended-December 2022, retail sales on a like-for-like basis outperformed the same period in 2021...

