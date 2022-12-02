Companies / Property

Demand for retail space bodes well for Resilient

Rentals for lease renewals and new leases increased 6.7% on average

BL Premium
02 December 2022 - 13:21 Denise Mhlanga

Retail-focused Resilient Reit says notwithstanding a challenging operating environment, its portfolio has seen rentals for renewals and new leases increasing by 6.7% on average compared with the corresponding period a year ago.

Resilient said year-to-date, tenants remaining in occupation renewed expiring leases at rentals 3.4% higher on average...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.