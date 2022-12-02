Signs of a shift in the US Fed’s tone has not calmed broader economic concern
Crawford-Browne’s letter is essentially an ad hominem attack on the author of the letter he was responding to.
All the latest news and analysis on the fallout from the report into the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala game farm
Premier had announced in November that it would debut on the main board of the local bourse in early December
Local unit weakens as much as 4% as market reacts to political instability after Phala Phala report
Automotive Business Council will put out its own discussion document to stave off threats to SA motor industry
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for international co-operation to deal with global issues.
The Old Mutual Wealth Double Century is a lovely jaunt if done with friends
Fans celebrate at the Fifa World Cup 2022, China’s lockdown protests, astronauts prepare for Shenzhou-15 launch, Biden hosts Macron, scores injured in Kerala protests, and more
Retail-focused Resilient Reit says notwithstanding a challenging operating environment, its portfolio has seen rentals for renewals and new leases increasing by 6.7% on average compared with the corresponding period a year ago.
Resilient said year-to-date, tenants remaining in occupation renewed expiring leases at rentals 3.4% higher on average...
Demand for retail space bodes well for Resilient
Rentals for lease renewals and new leases increased 6.7% on average
