Companies / Property

Shoppers respond to Liberty Two Degrees’ initiatives

Footfall was the highest in three years in the six months to end-June, though rental reversions continue

01 August 2022 - 08:21 Denise Mhlanga and Karl Gernetzky
UPDATED 01 August 2022 - 18:41

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) says growth in retail turnover and consistent double-digit growth in footcount are back to pre-pandemic levels thanks to easing Covid-19 restrictions and shoppers returning to malls.

For the first half of the year, retail occupancies were more than 97%, with strong demand for retail space across its malls. L2D concluded 143 renewals of leases and deals, with new tenants including Karl Lagerfeld, Birkenstock, Cotton On Kids and FNB. ..

