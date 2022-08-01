Business Day TV talks to investment analyst at Anchor Casey Delport
Liberty Two Degrees (L2D) says growth in retail turnover and consistent double-digit growth in footcount are back to pre-pandemic levels thanks to easing Covid-19 restrictions and shoppers returning to malls.
For the first half of the year, retail occupancies were more than 97%, with strong demand for retail space across its malls. L2D concluded 143 renewals of leases and deals, with new tenants including Karl Lagerfeld, Birkenstock, Cotton On Kids and FNB. ..
Shoppers respond to Liberty Two Degrees’ initiatives
Footfall was the highest in three years in the six months to end-June, though rental reversions continue
