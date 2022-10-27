×

National

Business as usual in Sandton City despite US warning of attack

Mall co-owner Liberty Two Degrees says it is monitoring the situation and has security measures in place

BL Premium
27 October 2022 - 07:38 Nico Gous

Sandton City is trading as usual despite the US embassy’s warning of a possible terrorist attack this weekend, co-owner Liberty Two Degrees said in a brief statement on Thursday.

“The safety of all our shoppers, tenants, service providers and stakeholders is of paramount importance,” the company said...

