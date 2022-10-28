Sandton City held evacuation drill on Friday morning

However, benchmarks are poised for a weekly gain on supply concerns and surprisingly positive US economic data
Earlier this week, the US embassy said it had received information about a suspected terror attack being plotted for Saturday in Sandton
The Sandton City precinct held an evacuation drill on Friday morning, after the US embassy said earlier in the week that it had received information about a suspected terror attack being plotted in the suburb for Saturday
No bomb threat was received, as widely circulated WhatsApp messages had suggested.
Sandton City GM Preston Gaddy confirmed that the evacuation was a preparedness drill. “Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square prioritise the safety and security of shoppers, staff and tenants,” Gaddy said.
“I can confirm that on Friday, at approximately 6.35am, a planned training simulation was conducted. Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square are trading as normal.”
The US embassy issued the warning on Wednesday advising people to avoid large crowds, but the SA government has since downplayed the threat. The Liberty Two Degrees group, which manages retail properties, said the situation was being monitored in conjunction with the authorities.
