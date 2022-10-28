×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
National

Sandton City held evacuation drill on Friday morning

Earlier this week, the US embassy said it had received information about a suspected terror attack being plotted for Saturday in Sandton

28 October 2022 - 13:59 Hendrik Hancke
Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO
Picture: SEBABATSO MOSAMO

The Sandton City precinct held an evacuation drill on Friday morning, after the US embassy said earlier in the week that it had received information about a suspected terror attack being plotted in the suburb for Saturday

No bomb threat was received, as widely circulated WhatsApp messages had suggested.

Sandton City GM Preston Gaddy confirmed that the evacuation was a preparedness drill. “Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square prioritise the safety and security of shoppers, staff and tenants,” Gaddy said.

“I can confirm that on Friday, at approximately 6.35am, a planned training simulation was conducted. Sandton City and Nelson Mandela Square are trading as normal.”

The US embassy issued the warning on Wednesday advising people to avoid large crowds, but the SA government has since downplayed the threat. The Liberty Two Degrees group, which manages retail properties, said the situation was being monitored in conjunction with the authorities.

TimesLIVE

Ramaphosa comments escalate SA’s diplomatic fallout with Washington

Western countries led by US issue warnings to their citizens in SA that a terrorist attack is in the offing in Sandton
National
19 hours ago

Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror attack in Sandton

Minister in the presidency says SA followed up asking for evidence, but none was given
National
2 days ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Ramaphosa comments escalate SA’s diplomatic ...
National
2.
Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror ...
National
3.
E-tolls gantries may be used as speed traps
National
4.
What Treasury wants from Eskom in exchange for ...
National
5.
UK warns that ‘terrorists are likely to carry out ...
National

Related Articles

Business as usual in Sandton City despite US warning of attack

National

Gungubele rejects US warning of possible terror attack in Sandton

National

Ramaphosa comments escalate SA’s diplomatic fallout with Washington

National

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.