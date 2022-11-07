×

Selling of noncore assets more about portfolio optimisation than boosting balance sheets, say analysts

07 November 2022 - 07:00 Denise Mhlanga

After years of focusing on debt reduction and strengthening balance sheets, many SA real estate investment trusts (Reits) are now selling noncore assets to optimise their portfolios and deploy capital elsewhere.

While activity levels have declined from two or three years ago there are still Reits selling to reduce their gearing...

