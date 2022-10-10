×

Sirius reports high demand for space amid economic worries in Europe

The company is cushioned to deal with shortfalls in gas or electricity supply for its occupiers

10 October 2022 - 09:56 Denise Mhlanga

Sirius Real Estate, a leading owner and operator of branded business and industrial parks, says demand is high for its conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany and the UK.

This is despite concern in Europe about the effects of the war in Ukraine resulting in energy supply constraints, rising inflation and an uncertain economic environment...

