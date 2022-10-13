×

Money & Investing

EQUITES PROPERTY FUND

Is the logistics boom fading?

Turmoil in UK capital markets and a looming recession have spooked logistics investors, but Equites appears oversold

BL Premium
13 October 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

Investor devotion to Equites Property Fund, the JSE’s sole logistics-only play, has waned significantly this year.  The perennial outperformer’s  share price has cratered about 30% since early January,  when it touched a record high of R24.  

Equites, of course, reaped rewards from the pandemic-related surge in online shopping in 2020/2021 as a player in the global logistics sector (which provides warehouse and distribution facilities  for retailers and e-commerce players to store goods before delivery)...

