×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Demand grows for small retail assets in Joburg CBD

Investors seek shopping centres situated close to taxi ranks and transport hubs

BL Premium
21 August 2022 - 17:15 Denise Mhlanga

There is growing demand from investors and independent retailers that seek small retail centres in key public transport hubs in the Johannesburg CBD with high footfall and strong performance.

For a city that has seen decline in investments as many companies and investors fled to the Sandton and Rosebank CBDs these investors are striking gold in central Johannesburg.  ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.