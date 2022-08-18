×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Fortress approaching JSE after vote puts Reit status at risk

Fortress must meet minimum distribution requirement of a Reit by October 31

BL Premium
18 August 2022 - 18:33 Nico Gous

Fortress could lose its status as a real estate investment trust (Reit) and will speak to the JSE after a split in voting on its dual share structure at its AGM left the company adrift.

Most of the company’s A and B shareholders voted against a proposed share scheme on Wednesday, in which Fortress sought to exchange each A-ordinary share for 3.01 B-shares...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.