Shoppers heading back to malls, says Hyprop
Owner of Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk reports foot count rises 8.6%
29 June 2022 - 19:19
Hyprop Investments, which owns Rosebank Mall, Hyde Park Corner and Canal Walk, reported an 8.6% foot count increase and tenant turnover jumping 16% year on year in the five months to end-May as consumers returned to shopping malls.
Despite the economic downturn amid higher inflation and rising interest rates, the growth in foot traffic might continue as the fears of some local shoppers of contracting the coronavirus are allayed by the government lifting masks mandates last week...
