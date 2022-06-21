Companies / Property Fortress proposes share exchange plan to retain Reit status The company's share exchange proposal will result in R1.7bn in distributable earnings if approved B L Premium

In a bid to retain its real estate investment trust (Reit) status, Fortress has proposed a share exchange that will result in Fortress A shareholders receiving 80% of Fortress’s distributions going forward with the remaining 20% going to Fortress B shareholders.

Through the scheme, Fortress will exchange each A-ordinary share for 3.01 B-shares...