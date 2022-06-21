×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Companies / Property

Fortress proposes share exchange plan to retain Reit status

The company's share exchange proposal will result in R1.7bn in distributable earnings if approved

BL Premium
21 June 2022 - 12:41 Denise Mhlanga

In a bid to retain its real estate investment trust (Reit) status, Fortress has proposed a share exchange that will result in Fortress A shareholders receiving 80% of Fortress’s distributions going forward with the remaining 20% going to Fortress B shareholders.

Through the scheme, Fortress will exchange each A-ordinary share for 3.01 B-shares...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now