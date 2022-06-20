PODCAST | Private property buying dynamics in 2022

Home buying dynamics in SA is the focus of this edition of the Business Day Spotlight.

Our host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Siphamandla Mkhwanazi, a senior economist at FNB.

FNB says its House Price Index growth moved slightly lower in May, averaging 3.7% year-on-year from 4% in April.

Mkhwanazi explains that downward pressure on prices is coming from the lower- and middle-priced segments, while pricier segments continue on a recovery.

