MAS upbeat as mall footfall exceeds prepandemic levels The property group says its biggest market, Romania, isn't expected to be hit by a recession

MAS Real Estate, which owns shopping centres in Central and East European countries, says it is encouraged by mall footfall that continues to exceed prepandemic levels, while it looks as if its biggest market, Romania, may avoid a recession.

Trading in countries where the group operates was “exceptional” for the five months to end-May, the group said in a pre-close update, and mall footfall in May was 105% that of 2019 levels...