Schroder to spend €50m on new acquisitions Group will target diversified assets in France, Germany and the Netherlands

Schroder’s European real estate investment trust will spend €50m on new acquisitions, focusing on smaller assets in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Schroder Continental Europe fund manager Jeff O’Dwyer told Business Day the acquisitions will be funded by a combination of cash and debt, with assets including small logistics and distribution warehouses, light industrial in established manufacturing hubs, offices, data centres as well as DIY and grocery retail...