Schroder to spend €50m on new acquisitions
Group will target diversified assets in France, Germany and the Netherlands
21 June 2022 - 09:24
UPDATED 21 June 2022 - 20:38
Schroder’s European real estate investment trust will spend €50m on new acquisitions, focusing on smaller assets in France, Germany and the Netherlands.
Schroder Continental Europe fund manager Jeff O’Dwyer told Business Day the acquisitions will be funded by a combination of cash and debt, with assets including small logistics and distribution warehouses, light industrial in established manufacturing hubs, offices, data centres as well as DIY and grocery retail...
