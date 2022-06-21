×

Companies / Property

Schroder to spend €50m on new acquisitions

Group will target diversified assets in France, Germany and the Netherlands

21 June 2022 - 09:24 Denise Mhlanga and KARL GERNETZKY
UPDATED 21 June 2022 - 20:38

Schroder’s European real estate investment trust will spend €50m on new acquisitions, focusing on smaller assets in France, Germany and the Netherlands.

Schroder Continental Europe fund manager Jeff O’Dwyer told Business Day the acquisitions will be funded by a combination of cash and debt, with assets including small logistics and distribution warehouses, light industrial in established manufacturing hubs, offices, data centres as well as DIY and grocery retail...

