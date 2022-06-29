Companies / Property Safari selling two properties and wants to leave Namibia Property group to dispose of the Soweto Day Hospital and Mnandi Shopping Centre in Gauteng B L Premium

Property group Safari Investments is in negotiations to sell the Soweto Day Hospital and Mnandi Shopping Centre in Gauteng, and wants to leave the Namibian market to focus on retail properties in semiurban and township areas.

The retail-focused real estate investment trust (Reit) said on Tuesday in its 2022 results that it wants to focus on higher-yielding retail opportunities...