Stor-Age declares dividend as it benefits from Covid-19
It’s evident that some emerging trends, such as hybrid working, have become more permanent will continue to drive demand, CEO Gavin Lucas says
20 June 2022 - 12:19
Stor-Age Property’s distributable earnings crossed the half-billion rand mark in its 2022 financial year as it benefited from the Covid-19 pandemic, which gave rise to new demand for self-storage, including a boost to home improvement.
The largest listed personal storage provider in SA said on Monday in results for the year end-March, distributable earnings increased 13.95% to R517.79m benefiting from the lockdown restrictions driving e-commerce that prompted companies and businesses to rethink their office needs...
