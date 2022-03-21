Companies / Property SA Corporate raises revenue while exiting the office sector Loan-to-value ratio reduced with an asset disposal pipeline of R1.8bn B L Premium

JSE-listed SA Corporate Real Estate posted a solid set of results for the year to end-December and plans to drop the underperforming office sector and focus on its strategy of orientating shopping malls towards convenience.

Four properties in the office sector have already been transferred, while the sale of another office building has been concluded. Meanwhile, an initiative to repurpose two office buildings to partial storage has started, CEO Rory Mackey said. ..