Europe-focused Schroder says rent collection continues to improve
10 March 2022 - 10:29
Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit) says rental collection showed improvement to 96% in the first quarter of its financial year, with the group managing to hold on to gains so far in the second.
Sereit, valued at R2.7bn on the JSE, acts as a rand hedge for SA investors who want exposure to European commercial real estate, with the group focusing on fast-growing cities in France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands...
