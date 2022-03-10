Companies / Property Europe-focused Schroder says rent collection continues to improve B L Premium

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (Sereit) says rental collection showed improvement to 96% in the first quarter of its financial year, with the group managing to hold on to gains so far in the second.

Sereit, valued at R2.7bn on the JSE, acts as a rand hedge for SA investors who want exposure to European commercial real estate, with the group focusing on fast-growing cities in France, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands...